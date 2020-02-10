Global  

News Brief: Coronavirus, New Hampshire Primary, Academy Awards

NPR Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Nearly 100 people in China died Sunday of the coronavirus. New Hampshire holds its primary Tuesday. And, a foreign-language film won the Oscar for best picture — the first time that's happened.
