Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent

Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
CBS News asked Trump rally attendees which Democratic candidate would be President Trump’s toughest opponent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCVB - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump to hold MAGA rally in NH

Trump to hold MAGA rally in NH 01:39

 President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Manchester today.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Hosts Rally In Manchester, NH [Video]President Trump Hosts Rally In Manchester, NH

President Trump rallied his supporters ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:39Published

Thousands Attend Rally For President Trump In NH [Video]Thousands Attend Rally For President Trump In NH

Thousands of people lined up outside the SNHU arena where President Donald Trump is holding a primary eve rally. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JPMorgan, BofA Rally After Iowa Caucus Chaos Signals Trump Strength

Bank stocks rallied in pre-market trading after chaos in the Iowa caucuses signaled a boost to President Donald Trump’s chances of re-election. A Trump victory...
Newsmax

Trump looks to ‘shake up the Dems’ with New Hampshire rally

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump was looking to get under Democrats’ skin Monday with a rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the state’s...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/tcAaBSYc3Z https://t.co/Ww1OuxjpVu 40 minutes ago

Layne21951264

Layne Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/7y6g6Hl9nL via @Yahoo LOL they… https://t.co/LmjV9ZTfDX 42 minutes ago

Krickette01

Lorena Dorman RT @jilevin: Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/hsqbamu43i 2 hours ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/M2VVHbMfwV via @CBSNews https://t.co/tUIV7n1krI 2 hours ago

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/H0vM75psrU https://t.co/3btjPQvEMI 2 hours ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/hsqbamu43i 2 hours ago

joearocha

JA Arocha Trump supportors are most clueless and uneducated idiots Trump rally attendees on which Democrat would be his tou… https://t.co/OIujcAU7e2 2 hours ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Trump rally attendees on which #Democrat would be his toughest opponent https://t.co/ugP5rVGTOr https://t.co/0CRGOsrCjW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.