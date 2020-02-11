Global  

Justice Department New Jersey and Seattle over sanctuary policies

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
"Their express purpose is to shelter aliens whom local law enforcement has already arrested for other crimes. This is neither lawful nor sensible," Barr said Monday.
News video: Justice Department Sues New Jersey Over Sanctuary State Policies

Justice Department Sues New Jersey Over Sanctuary State Policies 00:33

 The lawsuit accuses New Jersey of violating federal law by prohibiting state and local law enforcement from sharing information.

