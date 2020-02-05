Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Former TV journalist to challenge Ocasio-Cortez in New York Democratic primary

Former TV journalist to challenge Ocasio-Cortez in New York Democratic primary

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Former television news journalist Michelle Caruso-Cabrera plans to wage a Democratic primary challenge against freshman U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has emerged as a leading voice of the party's left wing over the past year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Democratic Presidential Candidates Campaign Ahead Of Tuesday's Primary

Democratic Presidential Candidates Campaign Ahead Of Tuesday's Primary 01:49

 In Campaign 2020, the Democratic presidential candidates are criss-crossing New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday's primary; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Recent related videos from verified sources

5 votes cast in tiny NH town were heard around country [Video]5 votes cast in tiny NH town were heard around country

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is not even on the ballot but won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to make picks in the..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:43Published

New Hampshire Primary [Video]New Hampshire Primary

Voters in New Hampshire will decide who they will support for the Democratic nomination for president.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former CNBC host Caruso-Cabrera to challenge Ocasio-Cortez

NEW YORK (AP) — Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera said Tuesday she will run against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, joining a dozen other...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

Former NAACP head Kweisi Mfume wins Democratic primary in race to finish Elijah Cummings' term

Former Congressman Kweisi Mfume won the Democratic primary for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday in the race to finish the rest of the late...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

amNewYork

amNewYork Former TV journalist to challenge Ocasio-Cortez in New York Democratic primary https://t.co/bti6EtdIXr https://t.co/8nAUpwtLs9 7 minutes ago

newsreco

newsreco "Former TV Journalist to Challenge Ocasio-Cortez in New York Democratic Primary" by Reuters via NYT… https://t.co/e2B6F9oqOI 14 minutes ago

ampoliticalsite

American Politics  Impeach Trump RT @cahulaan: Former TV journalist to challenge Ocasio-Cortez in New York Democratic primary: Former… https://t.co/czIQYip9bc 19 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Former TV journalist to challenge Ocasio-Cortez in New York Democratic primary https://t.co/a7tQ6xSa9Z https://t.co/YlpyCwdOim 19 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Former TV journalist to challenge Ocasio-Cortez in New York Democratic primary https://t.co/ANUdaklJUD https://t.co/CDDJuu9QvE 19 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick Former TV journalist to challenge Ocasio-Cortez in New York Democratic primary: Former television news journalist M… https://t.co/WZrkRRYFyL 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.