Elizabeth Warren rips rivals ‘sucking up to billionaires’ as 2020 rancor extends into primary day

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Sen. Elizabeth Warren took a final set of swipes Tuesday at Democratic nomination rivals she accused of “sucking up to billionaires,” as the rancor of an especially bitter phase of the 2020 contest extended into primary day in New Hampshire.
 Elizabeth Warren is facing a humiliating loss in the New Hampshire primary. The Massachusetts senator is was polling in first/second place in New Hampshire. However, on the day of the primary, Warren is polling in forth/fifth place. If Warren does not do better than 2nd or 3rd her campaign will start...

