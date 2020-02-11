Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > The State Of Play In New Hampshire Hours Before Polls Close

The State Of Play In New Hampshire Hours Before Polls Close

NPR Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Hours before polls close in the New Hampshire primary, the Democratic presidential race appears unsettled and unpredictable. Will New Hampshire winnow the field or merely extend the confusion?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: New Hampshire primary polls close

New Hampshire primary polls close 01:46

 New Hampshire primary polls close, and Democratic candidate Andrew Yang suspends his campaign tonight.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Congratulates Andrew Yang For A Campaign 'Focused On The Future' [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Congratulates Andrew Yang For A Campaign 'Focused On The Future'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez congratulated Andre Yang for running “a great race.” She said: "Your campaign focused on the future, and looked like you were having a lot of fun doing it.”..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish [Video]'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar told her supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday that her strong third place finish in New Hampshire proved her resilience in the race.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats await results in New Hampshire primary as polls wind down

The polls are winding down in New Hampshire's Democratic primary, and the first results will soon be released. For voters in the Granite State, who wins the...
CBC.ca

Live Updates: New Hampshire Voters Flock To Polls For Democratic Primary

New Hampshire voters go to the polls Tuesday for the first-in-the-nation primary, one week after the chaotic Iowa caucuses.
CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aggjournal

The Aggregate Journal The State Of Play In New Hampshire Hours Before Polls Close https://t.co/7XO0xI8Egy 7 hours ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio The State Of Play In New Hampshire Hours Before Polls Close https://t.co/CnJ1Jawa7Q 7 hours ago

custodibus

CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: The State Of Play In New Hampshire Hours Before Polls Close https://t.co/HiZHmxgEq7 7 hours ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: The State Of Play In New Hampshire Hours Before Polls Close https://t.co/dwJV4H84zk 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.