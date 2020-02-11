Global  

Hillary Clinton says democracy 'in crisis' as prosecutors withdraw amid Roger Stone clash

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton declared Tuesday that democracy is “in crisis” amid the withdrawal of prosecutors from the case against Roger Stone after senior leaders at the Justice Department (DOJ) effectively overruled the prosecutors' judgment by seeking a lesser sentence for President Trump's former adviser.
