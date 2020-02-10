Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Vindmans' ousting wasn't 'retaliation,' National Security Adviser O'Brien says

Vindmans' ousting wasn't 'retaliation,' National Security Adviser O'Brien says

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien assured reporters Tuesday that the decision to remove Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his brother Yevgeny from the National Security Council was solely his own, and the brothers were “absolutely not retaliated against.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KOLR - Published < > Embed
News video: Sources: Flynn's Job in Jeopardy

Sources: Flynn's Job in Jeopardy

 WASHINGTON, D.C. -- National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's job security is in jeopardy, CBS News has learned, and White House policy adviser Stephen Miller's studied non-defense of Flynn illustrates a new level of isolation from Trump and his inner circle.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Suggests Military Might Take Disciplinary Action Against Vindman [Video]Trump Suggests Military Might Take Disciplinary Action Against Vindman

President Donald Trump suggests the U.S. military may take disciplinary action against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. According to Business Insider, Vindman was a witness in the impeachment trial. He said..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Names New National Security Adviser [Video]Trump Names New National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The White House is responding to a new wave of bomb threats made against Jewish community centers across the country. The development came on the same day President Trump filled a..

Credit: KOZLPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's national security adviser says coronavirus could impact U.S.-China trade deal: CNN

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, acknowledged that the coronavirus outbreak could impact the Phase One trade deal between...
Reuters Also reported by •Mediaite

Vindman’s Ex-Supervisor Unloads on Lindsey Graham: ‘Always Had a Lot of Respect for You… Where Are You Now, Sir?’

Lt. Col. *Alexander Vindman's* former supervisor Brig. Gen. *Peter Zwack* defended the former National Security Council Director for European Affairs on CNN,...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

larklittlefoot

Nov 3rd 2020 RT @kdander222: 12 FEBRUARY 2020 JUST ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF A DONALD TRUMP STOOGE. BUTT SUCKING COWARD 🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈 V… 3 days ago

Michael54884490

Michael RT @Morlen4Distrct1: Vindmans' ousting wasn't 'retaliation,' National Security Adviser O'Brien says: O’Brien “We’re not a country where a g… 5 days ago

58shug

. RT @CAbobcat: Vindmans' ousting wasn't 'retaliation,' National Security Adviser O'Brien says https://t.co/Pp3LXQMIZ8 5 days ago

ben_geye

Ben Geye RT @ben_geye: #NationalSecurity Adviser O'Brien said Vindmans' ousting wasn't retaliation, their services were no longer needed. They were… 5 days ago

Retirednow72

Calif. RT @Retirednow72: https://t.co/lN7G87STmO Vindmans' ousting wasn't 'retaliation,' National Security Adviser O'Brien says National Security… 5 days ago

kdander222

OPERATION DESERT STORM VETERAN 12 FEBRUARY 2020 JUST ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF A DONALD TRUMP STOOGE. BUTT SUCKING COWARD 🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈🙊🙉🙈… https://t.co/k6aggrNcep 5 days ago

jpssrf1787

🇺🇸🇮🇱Religious Freedom🇮🇱God Bless America🇺🇸 Vindmans' ousting wasn't 'retaliation,' National Security Adviser O'Brien says #SmartNews https://t.co/5tIM8oNtHW 5 days ago

Constit26751607

CJ RT @mineisC: Vindmans' ousting wasn't 'retaliation,' National Security Adviser O'Brien says https://t.co/bYLj1z3Auj #FoxNews💥 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.