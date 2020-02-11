Global  

DOJ to reduce Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Several federal prosecutors who worked on the prosecution of Trump ally Roger Stone abruptly withdrew from the case. It comes as critics accuse the president of improper interference. Jeff Pegues reports.
News video: Report: DOJ To Scale Back Roger Stone's Sentencing Recommendation Slammed By Trump

Report: DOJ To Scale Back Roger Stone's Sentencing Recommendation Slammed By Trump 00:42

 The DOJ will reportedly scale back Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation.

Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone [Video]Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger..

All 4 Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Proceeding [Video]All 4 Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Proceeding

This follows the Justice Department&apos;s plans to reduce his sentencing recommendation.

DOJ prosecutors resign after top brass reverses course on Roger Stone sentencing

Three career Department of Justice prosecutors abruptly resigned their posts on Tuesday, in an apparent dramatic protest just hours after senior leaders at...
DOJ expected to scale back Roger Stone's 'extreme' sentencing recommendation: official

The Department of Justice is preparing to change its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone after top brass were "shocked" at the stiff prison term initially...
danmcd74

Dan McDonald RT @SenSchumer: The DOJ Inspector General must open an investigation immediately. I will be sending a formal request to the IG shortly. h… 3 seconds ago

marthakiel

🆘morePerfectUnion🇺🇸 RT @kylegriffin1: Mary McCord, a former acting assistant AG for the DOJ's National Security Division: "There is no way you can come away fr… 5 seconds ago

TansTans4

Tans Tans RT @brithume: Trump or no Trump, the proposed sentence for a first-offender was clearly unfair. I say this as no fan of Stone. https://t.c… 10 seconds ago

zowiezombie

Zowiezombie RT @tribelaw: The district court judge should pay no attention to Barr’s politically driven recommendation. It’s not binding on her and des… 13 seconds ago

mdb1958

Mark RT @SenatorLeahy: This is evidence of extraordinary political interference. Those who lie to cover up the President’s misconduct get lenien… 14 seconds ago

NawTea2

Naw Tea RT @MSNBC: The entire team prosecuting Roger Stone abruptly resigned from the criminal case on Tuesday after the Justice Dept. said it plan… 14 seconds ago

jblosser13

Jan Blosser RT @maddow: In the movie version of this moment in history -- the movie where America wins at the end -- this is the moment when a whole bu… 17 seconds ago

pavlvsx

Paul J Shaw 🌊 RT @TheRickWilson: I hope Judge Jackson asks the Justice Department for the exact tick tick of when Trump called Barr and how it rolled dow… 20 seconds ago

