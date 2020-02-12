CMac RT @bakoff333: Who? Seriously, I have no idea Colorado Senator Michael Bennet ends presidential bid https://t.co/JeoVA53ymt 56 seconds ago

MondoMundo RT @heather_giron: Andrew Yang finnnnnallly drops out of the Presidential race. Oh dang....we're no longer going to receive an extra $1000🤣… 3 minutes ago

Mayya Khan Michael Bennet Drops Out of the 2020 Presidential Race https://t.co/yyviGGWyje 3 minutes ago

john brandeberry sr. RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS: Michael Bennet Drops Out of Presidential Race 3 minutes ago

Jack N. Offsky🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Dafuq who? Michael Bennet drops out of 2020 presidential race, after New Hampshire primary https://t.co/L4vqRMR2lQ 4 minutes ago

15 Minute News Michael Bennet Drops Out of the 2020 Presidential Race https://t.co/RQiIqG5FbZ #News 5 minutes ago

Ursula Perano RT @axios: JUST IN: Sen. Michael Bennet drops out of 2020 race https://t.co/jVvuKKsWJz 8 minutes ago