Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Michael Bennet drops out of presidential race

Michael Bennet drops out of presidential race

Politico Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is ending his presidential run, following a lackluster performance in the New Hampshire primary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

In New Hampshire, Bennet Ends 2020 Presidential Bid [Video]In New Hampshire, Bennet Ends 2020 Presidential Bid

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ended his long-shot presidential bid Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:26Published

Michael Bennet Drops Out Of Presidential Race [Video]Michael Bennet Drops Out Of Presidential Race

His national polling average was less than 1% throughout his campaign.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Michael Bennet drops out of presidential race

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. The 55-year-old Bennet ran as a common-sense, just-the-facts moderate...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsyNYTimes.comReutersDenver Post

Bennet ends 2020 bid after poor showing in New Hampshire

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ended his long-shot presidential bid Tuesday, failing to break out of a crowded Democratic field dominated by other moderate...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ConnieNicarr

CMac RT @bakoff333: Who? Seriously, I have no idea Colorado Senator Michael Bennet ends presidential bid https://t.co/JeoVA53ymt 56 seconds ago

MondoMundo2

MondoMundo RT @heather_giron: Andrew Yang finnnnnallly drops out of the Presidential race. Oh dang....we're no longer going to receive an extra $1000🤣… 3 minutes ago

mayya2k20

Mayya Khan Michael Bennet Drops Out of the 2020 Presidential Race https://t.co/yyviGGWyje 3 minutes ago

BrandeberrySr

john brandeberry sr. RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS: Michael Bennet Drops Out of Presidential Race 3 minutes ago

OffskyN

Jack N. Offsky🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Dafuq who? Michael Bennet drops out of 2020 presidential race, after New Hampshire primary https://t.co/L4vqRMR2lQ 4 minutes ago

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News Michael Bennet Drops Out of the 2020 Presidential Race https://t.co/RQiIqG5FbZ #News 5 minutes ago

UrsulaPerano

Ursula Perano RT @axios: JUST IN: Sen. Michael Bennet drops out of 2020 race https://t.co/jVvuKKsWJz 8 minutes ago

pjk9478

pjk9478 RT @B52Malmet: Michael Bennet drops out of presidential race. He’s a good guy. https://t.co/RRhO1jbkTE 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.