Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Biden vows comeback in South Carolina, after distant New Hampshire finish

Biden vows comeback in South Carolina, after distant New Hampshire finish

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden vowed a comeback Tuesday as he hosted a kick-off rally for what could be the make-or-break leg of his campaign in South Carolina, after a distant finish in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden is heading out of New Hampshire

Biden is heading out of New Hampshire 00:43

 Joe Biden said he is heading out to South Carolina

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish [Video]'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar told her supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday that her strong third place finish in New Hampshire proved her resilience in the race.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published

Presidential campaign 'the fight of my life' -Biden tells supporters [Video]Presidential campaign "the fight of my life" -Biden tells supporters

Sensing a disappointing result in Tuesday's primary, Biden left New Hampshire for South Carolina where he told a crowd of supporters that they have not yet heard from a vast majority of the nation and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Tur And Biden Advisor Symone Sanders Spar Over Candidate’s Sinking African American Support

MSNBC’s Katy Tur and senior advisor to Joe Biden‘s campaign Symone Sanders clashed Tuesday over Tur’s query about why Biden is losing support among African...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Joe Biden confident in campaign despite poor finish in Iowa

Former Vice President Joe Biden joins “CBS This Morning” from Nashua, New Hampshire, where he says he is confident in how his campaign is doing. The...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.