Trump taunts Roger Stone prosecutors who 'cut and ran' from case
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () President Trump sounded off on the four Justice Department attorneys who quit the Roger Stone case on Twitter Tuesday and accused them of cutting and running for political reasons.
Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone, with all four prosecutors quitting the case after the highly unusual reversal. Tamara Lindstrom...