Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Klobuchar gives proud speech after strong New Hampshire showing: 'Beaten the odds every step of the way'

Klobuchar gives proud speech after strong New Hampshire showing: 'Beaten the odds every step of the way'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar took the stage in front of an excited group of supporters Tuesday night after a shockingly strong showing at the New Hampshire caucus and proudly stated her campaign has “beaten the odds every step of the way.” 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Amy Klobuchar Hoping To Finish Strong In NH Primary

Amy Klobuchar Hoping To Finish Strong In NH Primary 02:08

 Amy Klobuchar has seen a recent surge in polls ahead of voting in New Hampshire. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish [Video]'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar told her supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday that her strong third place finish in New Hampshire proved her resilience in the race.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published

Amy Klobuchar Addresses New Hampshire Supporters [Video]Amy Klobuchar Addresses New Hampshire Supporters

Sen. Amy Klobuchar thanked her supporters as votes were tallied in the New Hampshire Primary.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 16:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar locked in close race in New Hampshire – Edison Research

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar appear to be locked in a close race for the lead in...
Reuters India

Pundits Declare ‘KLOBMENTUM’ as New Hampshire Results Come in: ‘Debates Matter’

The results from the New Hampshire 2020 Democratic primary are still coming in, but numerous media followers and political pundits seem to be impressed with how...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Klobuchar gives proud speech after strong New Hampshire showing: 'beaten the odds every step of the way'… https://t.co/lfgqiMhbI7 2 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Klobuchar gives proud speech after strong New Hampshire showing: 'Beaten the odds every step of the way'… https://t.co/KQmaH5kXNF 8 minutes ago

rhoadhard

ed out on the highway Losing is winning to dem losers. We deplorbles know what winning is and we are not tired yet. Klobuchar gives proud… https://t.co/7CzjxouG5x 11 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Klobuchar gives proud speech after strong New Hampshire showing: 'Beaten the odds every step of the way'… https://t.co/4nCnNEYt9m 14 minutes ago

buzten10

Trending Klobuchar gives proud speech after strong New Hampshire showing: 'Beaten the odds every step of the way' https://t.co/wfKYkCmoPZ 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.