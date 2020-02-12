Sanders will get a huge fundraising spike off Tuesday's win, while Warren and Biden could face a cash crunch after the results.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 23ABC News at 5 pm: Top Stories for February 11, 2020 PLUS -- POLLS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE ARE GETTING READY TO CLOSE IN THE NATION'S FIRST PRIMARY. WHAT CANDIDATES SAID TODAY ABOUT HOW THEY ARE FEELING ABOUT THEIR CHANCES. Credit: Rumble Duration: 11:56Published 4 hours ago Warren in New Hampshire: 'We are just getting started' Senator Elizabeth Warren addressed her supporters early in the evening Tuesday after polls closed in the New Hampshire primary, when it became clear she wouldn't finish in the top tier. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this Rouut POLITICO reporters give their top takeaways from the New Hampshire primary https://t.co/NDuiRZKpBq https://t.co/BxH6luI0dR 14 minutes ago