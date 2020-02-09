Global  

New Hampshire gives Klobuchar major boost, puts Biden and Warren on 2020 life support

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders narrowly edged former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg to claim victory in New Hampshire's presidential primary. But the biggest winner in Tuesday's contest - the first primary in the White House race - may well be Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who came in a strong third. Klobuchar finished far ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden, who are limping out of New Hampshire facing serious questions about the future of their campaigns.
