Mike Bloomberg Defends Himself Against Racism Accusations

NPR Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to NPR's Mara Liasson and Michael Nutter, head of Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign, about a 2015 audio tape in which Bloomberg is accused of making racist comments.
Credit: 41 Action News
News video: Mike Bloomberg campaign office opens in Westport

Mike Bloomberg campaign office opens in Westport 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opens a campaign office in Westport.

Mike Bloomberg To Open Campaign Offices In MA [Video]Mike Bloomberg To Open Campaign Offices In MA

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will open four additional campaign offices in Massachusetts Wednesday, after opening his first MA office in Springfield on Tuesday.

Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed [Video]Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed

In a blow to Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, audio has resurfaced of the former New York mayor claiming that most murderers are young men of color.

Trump Takes a Swing at Democratic Rival ‘Mini Mike’ Bloomberg’s Golf Game

President Donald Trump took a swing at 2020 Democratic candidate Micheal Bloomberg‘s golf game Tuesday in a tweet billing the former New York City mayor as a...
Michael Douglas Claims Kirk Douglas’ ‘Last Words’ Backed Mike Bloomberg 2020

Michael Douglas Claims Kirk Douglas’ ‘Last Words’ Backed Mike Bloomberg 2020Falling Down star Michael Douglas claimed some of his later father Kirk Douglas’ “last words” were in support of billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s...
Tweets about this

NicholasCT

Nicholas Sammons Jaw dropping interview between @NPRinskeep and @Michael_Nutter on @morningedition. I'd thought police racial profil… https://t.co/uhOCkEF81y 3 minutes ago

justmemusing

JustMeMusing RT @mburleson86: New story on NPR: Mike Bloomberg Defends Himself Against Racism Accusations https://t.co/ksJJC8Epak 5 minutes ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Mike Bloomberg Defends Himself Against Racism Accusations https://t.co/ksJJC8Epak 8 minutes ago

CMcGeeIII

Charlie McGeehan Oh so the story out of New Hampshire is about Mike Bloomberg: Mike Bloomberg Defends Himself Against Racism Accusat… https://t.co/gZIJm4GdZJ 1 hour ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Bloomberg defends himself after Trump calls him a 'racist' in deleted tweet Mike Bloomberg on Tuesday hit back at P… https://t.co/RrzVQdaYIY 2 hours ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Mike Bloomberg Defends Himself Against Racism Accusations https://t.co/VGA1yZSspW 2 hours ago

BrandleyAki

Brandley Aki @MorningEdition Michael Nutter doubled down on the racism and pretty much defended Bloomberg! Even said the tape wa… https://t.co/GvsmM7YFEd 2 hours ago

BrandleyAki

Brandley Aki @BenjaminPDixon @CNN https://t.co/Ap9uc3H2IO Michael Nutter doubled down and even said that someone spliced that interview. WTF?! 2 hours ago

