Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > House Democrats probe Secret Service payments to Trump-owned properties

House Democrats probe Secret Service payments to Trump-owned properties

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Carolyn Maloney and Congresswoman Jackie Speier want to know how much money the Secret Service has shelled out to stay at properties owned by President Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Trump's Company Charged Secret Service $650 A Night For Rooms [Video]Report: Trump's Company Charged Secret Service $650 A Night For Rooms

The Washington Post reported on Secret Service expenses at Trump properties.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:00Published

Residents flee their homes in the early hours after a burst water main floods 100 properties [Video]Residents flee their homes in the early hours after a burst water main floods 100 properties

Eight people were rescued and dozens evacuated in the early hours when a water main burst - just months after another flood caused chaos on the same street.Emergency crews, including 50 firefighters,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Secret Service ordered to reveal how much it has paid to Trump's private company

Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have demanded to see all documents relating to Secret Service accommodation and expenses at Trump...
Independent

Secret Service has paid rates as high as $650 a night for rooms at Trump’s properties

President Donald Trump has an unprecedented — and largely hidden — business relationship with his own government. Trump’s company says it charges only...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HLMy2cents

HARRY RT @BoSnerdley: House Democrats probe Secret Service payments to Trump-owned properties https://t.co/ps8TRvfKJ0 via @CBSPolitics >> They n… 1 minute ago

DeansherryS

Sherry Dean 🌊 RT @TheDemCoalition: The @HouseDemocrats are demanding the Secret Service turn over information about how much money it spent at properties… 4 minutes ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley House Democrats probe Secret Service payments to Trump-owned properties https://t.co/ps8TRvfKJ0 via @CBSPolitics >… https://t.co/JmYS9WWV66 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.