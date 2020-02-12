Global  

Trump praises Barr for intervening in Roger Stone case

CBS News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Four federal prosecutors resigned from the Roger Stone case after Justice Department officials under Attorney General William Barr changed their recommended sentence for former Trump adviser Roger Stone. President Trump praised Barr for intervening. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN to explain the latest from the White House.
Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case 01:12

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.

