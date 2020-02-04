Global  

Nevada's powerful Culinary Union says members were 'viciously attacked' by Sanders' supporters

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
The politically influential Culinary Union in Nevada released a statement on Wednesday claiming that its members have been “viciously attacked” by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. after the union publically warned its members against backing a candidate in the state’s Democratic caucus who supports “Medicare For All.”
 Nevada's most politically powerful union, the casino workers' Culinary Union, is so far staying quiet on whether it will endorse a candidate as the Democratic presidential race swings west, but Joe Biden isn't counting on the labor group's help.

