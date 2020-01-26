Global  

Marie Yovanovitch, ousted Ukraine ambassador, gets Georgetown diplomacy award

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Marie Yovanovitch, the recently retired U.S. diplomat who testified during House impeachment against President Trump following her abrupt removal as ambassador to Ukraine, will receive an award Wednesday at Georgetown University for her diplomacy service.
News video: 'Right now, the State Department is in trouble' -Yovanovitch

'Right now, the State Department is in trouble' -Yovanovitch 01:29

 In her acceptance speech for an award at Georgetown University, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch expressed her concern about the current state of U.S. foreign policy around the world and the relationships the U.S. currently has with its allies.

'Take her out' - recording appears to have Trump calling for ambassador's ouster [Video]'Take her out' - recording appears to have Trump calling for ambassador's ouster

Halfway through a dinner at the Trump Hotel, U.S. President Donald Trump can be heard giving the order to remove the U.S ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, according to a video that surfaced on..

'Get rid of her': Tape emerges of Trump calling for envoy's firing [Video]'Get rid of her': Tape emerges of Trump calling for envoy's firing

A video has emerged of a 2018 dinner at which U.S. President Donald Trump appears to call for then ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to be removed. David Doyle reports.

Yovanovitch: State Department 'is in trouble'

Marie Yovanovitch, the former US Ambassador to Ukraine who was removed by President Trump, delivered a rebuke to the Trump administration, saying "truth...
USATODAY.com

Diplomat ousted and slammed by Trump gets diplomacy award

WASHINGTON (AP) — A recently retired U.S. diplomat whose abrupt removal by President Donald Trump from her post as ambassador to Ukraine became a focus of the...
Seattle Times


