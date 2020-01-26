Marie Yovanovitch, ousted Ukraine ambassador, gets Georgetown diplomacy award
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Marie Yovanovitch, the recently retired U.S. diplomat who testified during House impeachment against President Trump following her abrupt removal as ambassador to Ukraine, will receive an award Wednesday at Georgetown University for her diplomacy service.
In her acceptance speech for an award at Georgetown University, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch expressed her concern about the current state of U.S. foreign policy around the world and the relationships the U.S. currently has with its allies.
Halfway through a dinner at the Trump Hotel, U.S. President Donald Trump can be heard giving the order to remove the U.S ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, according to a video that surfaced on..