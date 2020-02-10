Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Bernie Sanders calls James Carville 'political hack' after criticism

Bernie Sanders calls James Carville 'political hack' after criticism

FOXNews.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders called former President Clinton adviser James Carville a “political hack” two days after Carville said it would be the “end of days” for Democrats if Sanders became the nominee.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary 00:58

 Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary The Vermont Senator claimed a victory in the nation's first primary leading up to November's presidential election. Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Sanders clinched close to 26 percent of the votes. Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Bernie...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reality Check: The State Of Play In The 2020 Race [Video]Reality Check: The State Of Play In The 2020 Race

Pat Kessler breaks down what we can expect in the lead-up to Super Tuesday (1:55). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 12, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:55Published

Bernie Sanders focuses on South Carolina Primary [Video]Bernie Sanders focuses on South Carolina Primary

Sanders’ campaign held a phone bank Wednesday evening, one night after winning the New Hampshire Primary.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Fires Back at James Carville After Relentless Criticism: He’s a ‘Political Hack’

After days of intense criticism from longtime Democratic strategist James Carville, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) fired back in a big way. Appearing on Anderson...
Mediaite

‘I Don’t Want To Be in a Cult!’ James Carville Warns Against Dems Nominating Bernie Sanders

Democratic strategist *James Carville* turned things up to 11 again by warning that the Democratic Party would essentially become a "cult" by nominating Senator...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

SusanDuclos

Susan Duclos RT @ItoniLl: Bernie Sanders calls James Carville 'political hack' after criticism https://t.co/yfAYDdW61a The truth is that there’s no mor… 6 seconds ago

SAmmendment

Second Amendment RT @DailyCaller: Bernie Sanders Calls James Carville A ‘Political Hack.’ https://t.co/zVFycrr9WK 8 minutes ago

JuliaR___

ᒍᑌᒪIᗩ RT @thedailybeast: Bernie Sanders fires back at James Carville: He’s a "political hack" https://t.co/7OThybqtHb 18 minutes ago

LarryDRaglandJr

Larry D Ragland Jr We will not be stopped by the #GOP or #DEM establishment. WE WILL WIN OVER THE TAXPAYERS! #NotMeUs 💙💜❤… https://t.co/sBAaEviaYU 22 minutes ago

sharonw604

Sharon Wasserstein RT @hazydav: . Bernie is just another Trump - only older. . Bernie Sanders Fires Back at James Carville: He’s a ‘Political Hack’ https://t.… 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.