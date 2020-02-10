Bernie Sanders calls James Carville 'political hack' after criticism
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Sen. Bernie Sanders called former President Clinton adviser James Carville a “political hack” two days after Carville said it would be the “end of days” for Democrats if Sanders became the nominee.
