Centrist Democrats See Hope In 2020 Race Even As Sanders Leads

NPR Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Some Democrats say the success of Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, in New Hampshire signals a growing energy among moderates. Others worry about a divided focus.
News video: Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire

Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire 01:50

 Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg look to seize on their momentum as New Hampshire Democrats go to the polls on Tuesday in a heavily contested primary that could further unsettle the party’s presidential race. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Moderate Democrats Congress React To New Hampshire Primary Results

Centrist Democrats in Congress weigh in on Bernie Sanders' win in the New Hampshire primary, and how the results of moderates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar...
NPR Also reported by •BBC News

Bernie Sanders' win triggers alarm bells for Democrats

Bernie Sanders' win triggers alarm bells for DemocratsSen. Bernie Sanders' robust start in the race for the presidential nomination is triggering alarm among congressional Democrats, with many warning that a ticket...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NYTimes.com

