Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Rand Paul responds to YouTube blocking video of whistleblower mention: 'A chilling and disturbing day'

Rand Paul responds to YouTube blocking video of whistleblower mention: 'A chilling and disturbing day'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., fired back after YouTube decided to block video of him on the Senate floor naming an individual who has been reported to be the anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint that touched off President Trump's impeachment. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Whistleblower who filmed coronavirus corpses arrested [Video]Whistleblower who filmed coronavirus corpses arrested

CHINA — China continues its mission. China has silenced the whistleblower who posted the now viral video showing the not living piling up outside a local hospital. The Epoch Times reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 07:29Published

Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question [Video]Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump's impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an "incorrect..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Republican Rand Paul names purported 'whistleblower' in the Senate

Republican Senator Rand Paul gave the purported name of the anonymous whistleblower at the center of President Donald Trump's impeachment in a speech in the...
Reuters Also reported by •Daily CallerMediaite

Tweets about this

ghostofvangogh1

Ghost of Van Gogh #JoinTheNRANow RT @NoSurrender357: Rand Paul responds to YouTube blocking video of whistleblower mention: 'A chilling and disturbing day' https://t.co/du… 21 seconds ago

goterps78

Keith McFarland - Text TRUMP to 88022 Eric Ciamarella Rand Paul responds to YouTube blocking video of whistleblower mention: 'A chilling and disturbing… https://t.co/gxOrXhKzjC 2 minutes ago

RaulstonRick

RikAnon Here is a question. Why did this Fox article not include the 'whistleblowers' name in this article? It's their… https://t.co/9kFXMOIlxr 2 minutes ago

GENESIS2ENDX

LadyPatriot RT @joepalojoe: Rand Paul responds to YouTube blocking video of whistleblower mention: 'A chilling and disturbing day' https://t.co/7y5SYU… 3 minutes ago

joepalojoe

Joe Rand Paul responds to YouTube blocking video of whistleblower mention: 'A chilling and disturbing day' https://t.co/7y5SYUPABc 5 minutes ago

JTS_1957

🇺🇸🛩 Maverick John 🛩🇺🇸 RT @NoFacebookForMe: Absolutely "chilling and dangerous" https://t.co/XLyuTi2hOT #FoxNews 8 minutes ago

ChadBrannon7

Chad Brannon RT @1Kekster: Rand Paul responds to YouTube blocking video of whistleblower mention: 'A chilling and disturbing day' | Fox News https://t.c… 10 minutes ago

RealFastNova

Ram @YouTube do you censor the content I pay good money to see? Is that why OANN isn’t in your channel lineup? Hmmm. I… https://t.co/4KK5K9fBfC 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.