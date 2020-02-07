Global  

Bernie Sanders to online trolls: Stop 'ugly personal attacks'

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders on Thursday urged an end to online "bullying or ugly personal attacks" after a powerful hospitality-industry union in Nevada accused his supporters of harassment.
 Hashtag FireChuckTodd is trending on Twitter after the Meet the Press host quoted online columnist Jonathan V. Last who referred to Senator Bernie Sanders supporters as the quote “digital brownshirt brigade.” Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

