Pence reacts after Faye Marie Swetlik found dead in South Carolina: 'Hug your kids today'

Friday, 14 February 2020
Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday gave his condolences to the family of Faye Marie Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl who was found dead three days after mysteriously vanishing in front of her South Carolina home.
