Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump tells Geraldo he sent Giuliani to Ukraine, 'not' sorry for it

Trump tells Geraldo he sent Giuliani to Ukraine, 'not' sorry for it

FOXNews.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
President Trump, in contradiction to previous claims, told Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera Thursday that he sent Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine and he was “not at all” sorry for it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Day In Court Set For Giuliani Pals Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman [Video]Day In Court Set For Giuliani Pals Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman are set to go on trial on October 5th, 2020. Parnas and Fruman are two associates of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The pair were charged last..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Giuliani associate wants to hand over documents to court [Video]Giuliani associate wants to hand over documents to court

An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission. Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.