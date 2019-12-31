Trump tells Geraldo he sent Giuliani to Ukraine, 'not' sorry for it

President Trump, in contradiction to previous claims, told Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera Thursday that he sent Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine and he was “not at all” sorry for it.



