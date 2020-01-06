Global  

John Kelly Defends Vindman, Questions Trump's Actions On Many Issues

NPR Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Peter Bergen, author of Trump and His Generals, about public criticism of the president by John Kelly, a former White House Chief of Staff and retired Marine general.
