News Brief: Barr Blasts Trump Tweets, Border Wall Funding, Coronavirus

NPR Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Attorney General Barr says Trump's DOJ tweets make his job impossible. Millions in Pentagon funding is diverted to the border wall. And, how fast can a vaccine for the coronavirus be developed?
News video: Trump Taking $3.8 Billion From Military For Border Wall

Trump Taking $3.8 Billion From Military For Border Wall 00:35

 Defense Department sent Congress a request to shift nearly $4 billion from the military budget to pay for a wall on the border with Mexico, a central promise of President Donald Trump’s campaign for the White House four years ago and bid this year for a second term. Lawmakers said they received a...

Bill Barr’s BS Trump Rebuke [Video]Bill Barr’s BS Trump Rebuke

In an ABC interview, Attorney General Bill Barr claimed he was being “undercut” by President Donald Trump’s tweets. But many are questioning his real motives.

Trump Extends National Emergency Declaration For U.S.-Mexico Border [Video]Trump Extends National Emergency Declaration For U.S.-Mexico Border

The February 2019 declaration gave the president access to billions of dollars in government funding for the wall without going through Congress.

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to directly rebuke President Donald Trump on Thursday over the latter’s numerous, incendiary tweets aimed at the Justice...
Bernie panic spreads within Democratic Party; White House responds to Barr's comments on Trump's tweets


