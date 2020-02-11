News Brief: Barr Blasts Trump Tweets, Border Wall Funding, Coronavirus

Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to directly rebuke President Donald Trump on Thursday over the latter’s numerous, incendiary tweets aimed at the Justice...

