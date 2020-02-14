Global  

Attorney General Barr Criticizes Trump's DOJ Tweets As A Distraction

NPR Friday, 14 February 2020
NPR's Noel King talks to former Justice Department official Jack Goldsmith about Attorney General William Barr's public rebuke of President Trump for his Twitter attacks on the Justice Department.
News video: Attorney General Barr: President Trump's Twitter Makes Job 'Impossible'

Attorney General Barr: President Trump's Twitter Makes Job 'Impossible' 01:34

 Ukee Washington reports.

Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign [Video]Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign

More than 1,100 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a longtime adviser of President Donald Trump...

Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now. [Video]Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition. Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who..

William Barr pushes back on Trump tweets

President Trump got a rare, public rebuke from an unlikely source: Attorney General Bill Barr. He said the president's tweets make it "impossible" to do his job....
CBS News

Barr fires warning shot at Trump in new interview

Attorney General Barr called out President Trump over his Twitter habits in a stunning rebuke just days after reversing his own department’s recommendation for...
CBS News

