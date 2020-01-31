Bloomberg under fire for poor race-relations as NYC mayor

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former NYC Mayor and 2020 Democrat Mike Bloomberg is being hit hard for backing stop-and-frisk policies during his tenure and for recently revealed comments on mortgage lending to black homeowners. After spending millions on campaign ads that saw his poll numbers steadily rise, the former Republican mayor has become a target of his fellow candidates who see him as a threat. Major Garrett breaks down some accusations Bloomberg is facing over his controversial history.


