Rashida Tlaib briefly detained during airline catering workers’ protest

FOXNews.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was briefly detained by police Friday when she joined airline catering employees in a protest at Detroit Metro Airport, according to reports.
