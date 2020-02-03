Global  

San Francisco mayor admits past romance, $5G car-repair loan from subject of FBI corruption probe

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Friday admitted to a 20-year friendship and brief romantic relationship with a former city work now under FBI investigation, prompting some to call for her resignation.
 San Francisco Mayor London Breed disclosed that she has been long-time friends with former Public Works director Mohammad Nuru and even dated him at one point. Wilson Walker reports. (2-14-20)

