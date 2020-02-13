Global  

Barr under fire over review of Michael Flynn case

CBS News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Calls for Attorney General William Barr to resign swelled after Barr ordered a review into the criminal case of President Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn plead guilty to lying to the FBI in charges stemming from Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election. Weijia Jiang breaks down the reactions to Barr’s latest move from Florida, where Trump is spending the weekend.
News video: Michael Flynn Resigns as Nat'l Sec. Advisor

Michael Flynn Resigns as Nat'l Sec. Advisor

 WASHINGTON, D.C. -- National security adviser Michael Flynn offered his resignation on Monday night, senior White House sources told CBS News. President Trump accepted his resignation and named a temporary replacement.

Barr: 'Impossible' for me to do my job [Video]Barr: 'Impossible' for me to do my job

AG William Barr says while President Trump's tweet on Roger Stone didn't affect the DOJ case, the president's statements make it "impossible" for him to do his job.

Trump Praises AG Barr For 'Taking Charge' Of Roger Stone Case After Prosecutors Quit [Video]Trump Praises AG Barr For 'Taking Charge' Of Roger Stone Case After Prosecutors Quit

President Trump praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case against Roger Stone, his longtime adviser, after the highly unusual exodus of all four members of the prosecution..

Barr calls for outside prosecutor to review Michael Flynn case

Attorney General William Barr's decision to review the criminal case against Michael Flynn will be seen as another favor to President Trump. The president has...
CBS News

What to know about the U.S. attorney in St. Louis picked to review Michael Flynn case

Jeff Jensen, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, has been appointed by U.S. Attorney General William Barr to review the criminal case against...
bizjournals

