Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Democratic senators demand Attorney General William Barr's resignation

Democratic senators demand Attorney General William Barr's resignation

CBS News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
There are new calls for Attorney General William Barr to resign. This comes as Barr ordered a review in the case of former Trump adviser Michael Flynn. Eight Democratic senators had already demanded Barr quit after he intervened in the case against Roger Stone. Weijia Jang reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Barr: 'Impossible' for me to do my job

Barr: 'Impossible' for me to do my job 02:20

 AG William Barr says while President Trump's tweet on Roger Stone didn't affect the DOJ case, the president's statements make it "impossible" for him to do his job.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tumultuous week at Justice Department [Video]Tumultuous week at Justice Department

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:28Published

Barr Says The President's Tweets Make His Job 'Impossible' [Video]Barr Says The President's Tweets Make His Job 'Impossible'

In an interview with ABC, William Barr said, "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me."

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Barr under fire over review of Michael Flynn case

Calls for Attorney General William Barr to resign swelled after Barr ordered a review into the criminal case of President Trump’s former National Security...
CBS News Also reported by •bizjournals

Attorney General William Barr rounds on Donald Trump

US Attorney General William Barr has put himself on a possible collision course with Donald Trump by saying the president’s tweets about legal matters make it...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

sabluewave046

Deb RT @SenJeffMerkley: Attorney General Barr lied to Congress and used the Department of Justice to intervene in criminal proceedings against… 15 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.