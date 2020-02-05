Dhruba's Blog Sanders says presidential rival Bloomberg will not excite voters https://t.co/PL29Fk7y0L https://t.co/vaPj8rmJGy 5 minutes ago ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Neurocity⭐️⭐️⭐️ Sanders says presidential rival Bloomberg will not excite voters https://t.co/wMple3qKvQ 10 minutes ago Stiri Politice Sanders says presidential rival Bloomberg will not excite voters: LAS VEGAS - Democratic U.S. presidential candidat… https://t.co/HbQysRhL5j 10 minutes ago 🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @WIONews: 'The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to ha… 17 minutes ago WION 'The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we… https://t.co/l3GM1V13z5 21 minutes ago SALIM ALAKIJA Sanders says presidential rival Bloomberg will not excite voters https://t.co/88UiQaey0u https://t.co/JlVP4fGUER 52 minutes ago LBR Sutton Coldfield RT @ReutersUK: Sanders says presidential rival Bloomberg will not excite voters https://t.co/cnnRKyLgee https://t.co/ITdd2AAJKA 53 minutes ago Reuters UK Sanders says presidential rival Bloomberg will not excite voters https://t.co/cnnRKyLgee https://t.co/ITdd2AAJKA 55 minutes ago