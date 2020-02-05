Global  

Sanders says presidential rival Bloomberg will not excite voters

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said on Saturday Mike Bloomberg would not generate the "excitement and energy" needed to win the White House, focusing on a rival still not fully participating in the race.
