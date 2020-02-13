Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Opens 7 New Campaign Offices In Florida

Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Opens 7 New Campaign Offices In Florida

cbs4.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg has opened another seven campaign offices throughout the Sunshine State, including Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in West Palm Beach

Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in West Palm Beach 00:42

 Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opened a new campaign office in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters rally outside Bloomberg campaign office in Boise [Video]Protesters rally outside Bloomberg campaign office in Boise

Republican protesters rallied Saturday outside the Bloomberg campaign office in Boise.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:45Published

Bloomberg Reportedly Considering Hillary Clinton As His Running Mate [Video]Bloomberg Reportedly Considering Hillary Clinton As His Running Mate

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is reportedly considering choosing Hillary Clinton to be his vice presidential running mate.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Bloomberg Hits Back at Trump’s ‘Mini Mike’ Dig: ‘Where I Come From We Measure Your Height from Your Neck Up’

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg responded to President Donald Trump’s “Mini Mike” insults, Wednesday, by declaring, “Where I come...
Mediaite

Bloomberg Misleads on Stop-And-Frisk

Bloomberg Misleads on Stop-And-FriskDemocratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg misleadingly stated that he “cut” the police practice of stop-and-frisk -- a policy that he “inherited”...
FactCheck.org Also reported by •USATODAY.comengadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

2017USAJane

USAJane 2017 🗽 "At last count, more Colorado legislators have endorsed Warren than any other Democratic presidential candidate. Th… https://t.co/CPCSbWbEtn 11 minutes ago

dm78218

David A. Moser RT @tackettdc: “If there is a state where Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg could expect a return on investment, it is Virgi… 1 hour ago

ReillyHamil

Reilly RT @MarcuswevansSr: Sanders says presidential rival Bloomberg will not excite voters: LAS VEGAS - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Be… 1 hour ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW Report: Democratic US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said on Saturday Mike Bloomberg would not generate the… https://t.co/STpr2hN7vy 3 hours ago

Q022A022

Monkey Brainz RT @FactsnOpinion1: A spokesman for Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has brushed off a report he’s considering taking on Hi… 3 hours ago

CBNNews

CBN News Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is reportedly considering Hillary Clinton as his running mate. https://t.co/EiUaLHrGKt 3 hours ago

ScottTaylorTV

Scott Taylor ABC 7 RT @ABC7News: If there is a state where Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg could expect a return on investment, it is Virgini… 4 hours ago

Oohoo3

Oohoo Democrat Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Tells Nashville Crowd He'll Raise Taxes and Crush the NRA https://t.co/jPuJe3lmol 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.