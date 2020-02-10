Barr faces “crisis of confidence” inside DOJ

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Attorney General William Barr is facing backlash from hundreds of former DOJ officials for reversing a sentencing recommendation for President Trump's longtime friend and ally Roger Stone. Barr's unusual trend of tapping U.S. attorneys to review matters of interest to Trump has also reportedly rankled Justice Department employees. Paula Reid reports on the discord within the executive branch as President Trump campaigns for the Nevada caucus.


