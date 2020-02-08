National looking into scrapping the Government's planned minimum wage increases



Recent related videos from verified sources China silences whistleblowers CHINA — After the death of a whistleblower doctor that led to hundreds of thousands of Chinese netizens demanding freedom of speech, little did they know, another unsung hero was about to go.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 04:06Published 2 weeks ago Report: Increasing Ohio's minimum wage to $13 would help working poor A report released by Policy Matters Ohio indicates 1.4 million Ohioans would benefit if the state raised its minimum wage to $13 anhour Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:36Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Fin24.com | Unions underwhelmed by minimum wage adjustment Labour unions have expressed disappointment at what they call an insufficient increase to the national minimum wage, saying the adjustments won't be enough to...

News24 5 days ago



Mike Hosking: National's minimum wage tip to erupt election battlefield If National curtails the minimum wage rises, of all the centre right-ish sort of things they will do, it will perhaps be the most contentious.Maybe that is why...

New Zealand Herald 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this