Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Bloomberg qualifies for February 19 Democratic presidential debate

Bloomberg qualifies for February 19 Democratic presidential debate

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday qualified for this week's Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, his campaign said in a statement, putting him on the same stage as his rivals in the race for the party's nomination for the first time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg makes Las Vegas debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time

Bloomberg makes Las Vegas debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time 00:26

 Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate. The former New York mayor will appear Wednesday in Las Vegas alongside Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg Qualifies For Presidential Debate [Video]Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg Qualifies For Presidential Debate

Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night; CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer says past performance may be an indication of what's to come.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

The Democratic Presidential Race Is About To Get A Shakeup [Video]The Democratic Presidential Race Is About To Get A Shakeup

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the next debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Qualifies For His 1st Democratic Presidential Debate In Nevada

Michael Bloomberg will appear in his first Democratic presidential debate Wednesday. But even before he qualified, Bloomberg had drawn the focus — and ire —...
NPR Also reported by •IndependentCBC.caThe AgeNew Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesDaily CallerNews24ReutersUSATODAY.com

Bloomberg's formula has proved the doubters wrong. Now comes the hard part

Bloomberg's formula has proved the doubters wrong. Now comes the hard partMike Bloomberg's qualification for tomorrow's Democratic presidential debate in Nevada was hardly the first indicator of the former New York mayor's momentum.It...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBC.caDaily CallerUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheLadyKatey

TheLadyKatelyn RT @ReutersPolitics: Bloomberg qualifies for February 19 Democratic presidential debate https://t.co/mfLw6IzPMM https://t.co/PDSoxoa53x 13 minutes ago

Lydia91436965

Lydia RT @Reuters: Michael Bloomberg qualifies for February 19 Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, putting him on the same stage as his riv… 1 hour ago

VeraKali1

El.Kali RT @ReutersUK: Bloomberg qualifies for February 19 Democratic presidential debate https://t.co/UlZ7JrIogc https://t.co/tshQvTrsAu 2 hours ago

rouut

Rouut Bloomberg qualifies for February 19 Democratic presidential debate https://t.co/SA3CuCAFKI https://t.co/SA3CuCAFKI 3 hours ago

julieroussel03

Julie Roussel Top story: Bloomberg qualifies for next debate, and rivals are getting ready - Reuters https://t.co/5K7OB8hyWO, see… https://t.co/l6XCHNXsHu 4 hours ago

ReutersPolitics

Reuters Politics Bloomberg qualifies for February 19 Democratic presidential debate https://t.co/mfLw6IzPMM https://t.co/PDSoxoa53x 4 hours ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Bloomberg qualifies for February 19 Democratic presidential debate https://t.co/UlZ7JrIogc https://t.co/tshQvTrsAu 4 hours ago

derblauweisse

derblauweisse accesstojustice NEWTop story: Bloomberg qualifies for next debate, and rivals are getting ready - Reuters… https://t.co/swWz5MLkif 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.