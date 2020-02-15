Global  

Nevada Holds Early Democratic Caucuses Ahead Of Saturday's Voting

NPR Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
To make it easier for more people to vote, the state party added early caucusing, where voters can register their preferences on paper. In the first two days, 26,000 people voted.
News video: Nevada caucus early voting kicks off; Dem presidential candidates visit Vegas

Nevada caucus early voting kicks off; Dem presidential candidates visit Vegas 02:01

 Saturday is the first day to make your voice heard in the race for the Democratic presidential nominee, as voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's caucuses starts at numerous locations throughout the valley.

With early voting completed, volunteers can now concentrate on training and getting ready for this Saturday’s caucus. Jeremy Chen reports.

Google Forms could secure Nevada’s caucuses, or throw reporting into chaos

Google Forms could secure Nevada’s caucuses, or throw reporting into chaosPhoto by Win McNamee/Getty Images Nevada’s Democratic caucuses take place this Saturday, and the state may not be ready. In the wake of Iowa’s disastrous...
The Verge

Nevada Democrats’ Goal: Turn on iPads, Then Run Smooth Caucuses

After Iowa, Nevada is leaving nothing to chance in planning for Saturday’s voting, but the system is complex and the challenges daunting.
NYTimes.com

