cynthia allen RT @candies2639: Trump calls for all cases stemming from Mueller probe to be 'thrown out'? No effing way? https://t.co/iQ4Bvly4Ry 23 seconds ago Suzanne's Criteria68 RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Trump calls for all cases stemming from the Mueller probe to be 'thrown out' I call for all Presidents who we… 44 seconds ago Yacout El Sahwy Trump calls for all cases stemming from Mueller probe to be 'thrown... https://t.co/3naRAC6Hgx 2 minutes ago Gilles Robillard Trump calls for all cases stemming from Mueller probe to be 'thrown out' 😂😂 #TuesdayMorning https://t.co/KWk28A31xH 3 minutes ago ★Kristen Elizabeth★ RT @Ginger624: Commander Babyfingers sounds askeered https://t.co/O7yEb9eru8 3 minutes ago Chris Cox RT @TheTruth_1776: The Meuller probe was never about Russian "interference." It was about running out the clock and trying to find crimes.… 5 minutes ago Jerry Armstrong Jr. Trump calls for all cases stemming from Mueller probe to be 'thrown out' https://t.co/qnvtc8B8td 9 minutes ago