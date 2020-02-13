Global  

Trump calls for all cases stemming from Mueller probe to be 'thrown out'

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for all cases stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election to be "thrown out" and suggested he could bring a lawsuit over the matter.
Comments come amid criticism of the president, DOJ over the sentencing recommendation for Trump ally Roger Stone.
Al Jazeera

Trump threatens lawsuits over Mueller probe, blasts prosecutors on Stone case

President Trump on Tuesday blasted the federal prosecutors who until recently were working GOP operative Roger Stone’s case, while even threatening to bring...
FOXNews.com


