Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Federal Judges Association calls for emergency meeting amid DOJ intervention in Roger Stone case

Federal Judges Association calls for emergency meeting amid DOJ intervention in Roger Stone case

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A national association of federal judges reportedly called an emergency meeting Tuesday to tackle mounting concerns about President Trump and senior Justice Department officials’ intervention in cases involving Trump associates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone Case

Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone Case 01:06

 The Federal Judges Association plans to discuss the Justice Department's involvement in politically charged cases.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hillary Clinton Calls Out Trump's Tactics Intimidating A Judge [Video]Hillary Clinton Calls Out Trump's Tactics Intimidating A Judge

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared President Donald Trump to a fascist. This comes after Trump attacked a federal judge on Twitter over Roger Stone’s criminal sentencing. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case [Video]Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case

Two federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have abruptly quit.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone Case

Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone CaseWatch VideoA group of federal judges is gathering for an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the Justice Department's involvement in politically charged...
Newsy

With DOJ's intervention in Roger Stone case, William Barr cements his role as Trump's defender-in-chief

Since taking over as attorney general a year ago, William Barr has taken virtually every opportunity to come to President Donald Trump's defense.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DarlingNikkiBlu

Diana Prince RT @RepValDemings: Last week: Attorney General Barr interferes in a criminal case to help an ally of the president. Sunday: 1,100 former D… 3 seconds ago

roadpartner

Roadpartner RT @thehill: Federal Judges Association plans emergency meeting in wake of Roger Stone sentencing reversal https://t.co/FpoY6EZPWu https://… 17 seconds ago

X_sequitur

Witch Doctor Seuss CBS News: Federal judges' group calls emergency meeting over DOJ handling of Roger Stone case.… https://t.co/uIc8V8FndB 20 seconds ago

nanunanu76

Nancy Todd RT @maddow: "Federal judges' association calls emergency meeting after DOJ intervenes in case of Trump ally Roger Stone" https://t.co/8TFX… 27 seconds ago

Unity82222320

# I'm a Never Trumper. Lindsey Graham Traitor. RT @tammylively: Federal judges' association calls emergency meeting after DOJ intervenes in case of Trump ally Roger Stone ⁦@neal_katyal⁩… 28 seconds ago

dmc1017

D.M.C. RT @JoyceWhiteVance: 1100 member Federal judges' association calls emergency meeting, saying it’s unheard of for DOJ’s top leaders to overr… 29 seconds ago

KaryFranchetti

Kary Franchetti RT @thehill: Federal Judges Association plans emergency meeting in wake of Roger Stone sentencing reversal https://t.co/O52by36IZS https://… 34 seconds ago

staceyheaver

TRUMPINATOR RT @Rob_AirOne: @realDonaldTrump “Federal judges' association calls emergency meeting after DOJ intervenes in case of Trump ally Roger Ston… 41 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.