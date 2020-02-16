Global  

Trump threatens lawsuits over Mueller probe, blasts prosecutors on Stone case

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020
President Trump on Tuesday blasted the federal prosecutors who until recently were working GOP operative Roger Stone’s case, while even threatening to bring lawsuits over former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “badly tainted” investigation.
News video: Trump Threatens To Sue 'Everyone' Over Mueller Probe

Trump Threatens To Sue 'Everyone' Over Mueller Probe 00:47

 President Trump slammed the Mueller probe.

Trump threatens lawsuits over Mueller probe

The president's posts represent the latest development in his renewed assault against Robert Mueller.
Politico

Trump: Cases stemming from Mueller probe should be 'thrown out'

Comments come amid criticism of the president, DOJ over the sentencing recommendation for Trump ally Roger Stone.
Al Jazeera


