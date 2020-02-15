Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Bloomberg tied for lead with Sanders in crucial Super Tuesday state of Virginia: poll

Bloomberg tied for lead with Sanders in crucial Super Tuesday state of Virginia: poll

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg are tied for the lead in Virginia, according to a new poll one of the larger states to hold a primary on Super Tuesday in two weeks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg, Bide, Sanders Top Poll In Virginia

Bloomberg, Bide, Sanders Top Poll In Virginia 00:32

 Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Virginia.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg To Return To North Texas Ahead Of Super Tuesday [Video]Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg To Return To North Texas Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg announced Saturday that he will return to Tarrant County this week to campaign ahead of Super Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:13Published

Is Bloomberg Peaking? [Video]Is Bloomberg Peaking?

Michael Bloomberg is running for President. He's been polling well. However, he has things to worry about. Business Insider's latest poll found a spike in voter dissatisfaction with Bloomberg as a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg takes aim at Sanders after debate

Michael Bloomberg is fighting back after a rough outing in the last Democratic debate. He flew to the Super Tuesday state of Utah to regain his footing, and...
CBS News

Virginia a key state in Bloomberg’s Super Tuesday strategy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — If there is a state where Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg could expect a return on investment, it is Virginia. By...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.