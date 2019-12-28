Kathleen Wheeler RT @CNNPolitics: North Carolina appeals court blocks new voter ID law https://t.co/l6Enq7K02C https://t.co/TJSX1QbjsS 3 minutes ago On the Left Coast RT @oneconnelly1: North Carolina court blocks voter ID law as discriminatory https://t.co/JB5CqD2kcF 4 minutes ago DuaneBoaz RT @asheborn57: This makes my blood BOIL. I hope and pray SCOTUS will step in. North Carolina court blocks voter ID law as discriminatory h… 6 minutes ago Brooke Conrad RT @CarolinaJournal: https://t.co/u7AQf0w2Gu A second court has blocked voter ID in North Carolina — a move policymakers and analysts denou… 12 minutes ago Katie Emma North Carolina court blocks voter ID law as discriminatory https://t.co/JB5CqD2kcF 13 minutes ago LoonyAngryLiberalAunt#BidenOrBust RT @MerleJennings18: Court blocks North Carolina GOP's voter ID law for intentionally discriminating against black voters https://t.co/Se6s… 15 minutes ago Geri B Anderson North Carolina court blocks voter ID law as discriminatory https://t.co/fBaeTkwaRN 16 minutes ago Merle Jennings Court blocks North Carolina GOP's voter ID law for intentionally discriminating against black voters https://t.co/Se6s9nPnIG 17 minutes ago