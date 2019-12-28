Global  

North Carolina court blocks voter ID law as discriminatory

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday blocked the state's voter identification law from going into effect, finding it was a discriminatory attempt to suppress the black vote, in a victory for Democrats and voting rights advocates.
