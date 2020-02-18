Bernie Kerik pardoned: What to know about former NYPD commissioner’s case

Global  

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
President Trump confirmed Wednesday that he is granting a full pardon to former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was sentenced on tax fraud charges in 2010.
Trump Pardons Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, Commutes Sentence Of Illinois Gov. Blagojevich

President Donald Trump said he has issued a pardon for former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and commuted the sentence of former Illinois...
Trump commutes former governor’s corruption sentence

President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and pardoning former NYPD...
