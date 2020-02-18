Bernie Kerik pardoned: What to know about former NYPD commissioner’s case

President Trump confirmed Wednesday that he is granting a full pardon to former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was sentenced on tax fraud charges in 2010.



