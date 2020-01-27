Global  

Trump Faces Deadline On Acting Director Of National Intelligence

NPR Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The acting director of national intelligence is required by law to step down by next month. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, is said to be a contender. Where does that leave acting director Joseph Maguire?
