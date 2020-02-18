Edwina Anderson RT @Bill_Maxwell_: On Tuesday, Trump granted clemency to 11 people, including several convicted felons. Criminals who are either Fox News… 47 seconds ago CMLee RT @cindyseestruth: ‼️‼️⁦@POTUS⁩ GRANTS CLEMENCY TO ROD BLAGOJEVICH ⁦@GovPritzker⁩ already sounding off & sounding scared.... I bet Rod h… 51 seconds ago Gretchen RT @kylegriffin1: "Trump on Tuesday granted clemency to 11 people, including several convicted felons who are either Fox News regulars or h… 1 minute ago Exaro News 📰⏰⚖️🔔💯🏆🌊🔥💨🍀 Trump grants clemency for several high-profile felons is #trending in #BusinessNews #ExaroNews https://t.co/nyJZBx7BAs 4 minutes ago