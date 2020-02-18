Global  

Bloomberg campaign responds to attacks from rivals ahead of Nevada debate

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Campaigns are targeting former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in attacks ahead of Wednesday's democratic debate. Sabrina Signh, the national spokesperson for the Bloomberg campaign and Lynda Tran, a democratic strategist, joined "Red and Blue" for more.
 Michael Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic primary debate taking place Wednesday in Nevada.

Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night; CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer says past performance may be an indication of what's to come.

Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night, and he's expected to take a lot of incoming from his Democratic competitors

Multi-billionaire Mike Bloomberg will tackle the greatest test of his presidential campaign when he faces five Democratic rivals in a Las Vegas debate
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the upcoming Democratic presidential debate, marking the first time he'll stand alongside the rivals he has so far
